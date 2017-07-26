- Calories per serving 97
- Fat per serving 7.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 207mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Cucumber-Walnut Raita
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 1 minute; Total time: 11 minutes.
Cucumbers are veggies with high-water content, so they can help you feel fuller, longer.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small skillet, heat oil over medium heat; add cumin and garlic. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute until toasted and fragrant; set cumin oil aside to cool completely.
Step 2
Stir together cucumber, 1/4 cup walnuts, lemon juice, yogurt, salt, and pepper. Stir in cumin oil and top with additional 2 tablespoons walnuts.