- Calories per serving 252
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 413mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Beet Red Salad
Photo: Andrew McCaul
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 hour.
If you can't find farrow at the local grocery store, go ahead an swap it for barley.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°. Wrap beets in foil and place on rimmed baking sheet; bake 50-60 minutes. Let cool; peel and cut into wedges. (If using canned beets, cut into wedges and go to step )
Step 2
Cover farro with water and soak 30 minutes; drain. In a saucepan, combine farro, 3 cups water, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15-20 minutes; drain.
Step 3
In a bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, mustard, sugar, pepper, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss with remaining salad ingredients, arranging beets on top.