Beet Red Salad

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups salad)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 hour.

If you can't find farrow at the local grocery store, go ahead an swap it for barley.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium red beets, or canned, peeled beets
  • 1 cup dry farro or barley
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3 tablespoons red-wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 small red onion, sliced
  • 1 head radicchio, sliced
  • 3 ounces crumbled feta

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 252
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 413mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Wrap beets in foil and place on rimmed baking sheet; bake 50-60 minutes. Let cool; peel and cut into wedges. (If using canned beets, cut into wedges and go to step )

Step 2

Cover farro with water and soak 30 minutes; drain. In a saucepan, combine farro, 3 cups water, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15-20 minutes; drain.

Step 3

In a bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, mustard, sugar, pepper, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss with remaining salad ingredients, arranging beets on top.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up