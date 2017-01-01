Grilled Sweet Potato, Orange, and Chickpea Salad

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups salad)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes.

Orange and yellow foods—like carrots, squash, sweet potatoes—boast carotenoids like beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A that boosts your immune system.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes
  • 3 navel oranges
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 3 scallions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Fat per serving 4.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 299mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Microwave potatoes on high for 12 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Peel and slice potatoes 1/2-inch thick; reserve.

Step 2

With a sharp knife, remove peel and thick white pith from oranges; reserve juice in a bowl. Halve and slice crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick half moons, reserving juice. Transfer 3 tablespoons of collected juice into a bowl; whisk in vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, and salt; reserve.

Step 3

Spray grill pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high until hot. Cook potatoes until grill marks appear, turning once (3-5 minutes per batch).

Step 4

In a large serving bowl, toss potatoes with chickpeas, oranges, scallions, and dressing.

