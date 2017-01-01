- Calories per serving 208
- Fat per serving 4.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 299mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Grilled Sweet Potato, Orange, and Chickpea Salad
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes.
Orange and yellow foods—like carrots, squash, sweet potatoes—boast carotenoids like beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A that boosts your immune system.
How to Make It
Microwave potatoes on high for 12 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Peel and slice potatoes 1/2-inch thick; reserve.
With a sharp knife, remove peel and thick white pith from oranges; reserve juice in a bowl. Halve and slice crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick half moons, reserving juice. Transfer 3 tablespoons of collected juice into a bowl; whisk in vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, and salt; reserve.
Spray grill pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high until hot. Cook potatoes until grill marks appear, turning once (3-5 minutes per batch).
In a large serving bowl, toss potatoes with chickpeas, oranges, scallions, and dressing.