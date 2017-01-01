- Calories per serving 253
- Fat per serving 12.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 80mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Tropical Fruit Granola
Photo: Andrew McCaul
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.
This breakfast dish contains fruits, coconut and macadamia nuts: an ideal combo to start your day with a healthy (and colorful!) meal
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
Step 2
Combine oats, nuts, and coconut in a large bowl. Whisk together oil, agave, spices, and salt in a separate bowl and toss with dry ingredients.
Step 3
Spread mixture on prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, tossing once (15-20 minutes). Remove, cool completely, and toss with dried fruit. Store at room temperature in an airtight container up to 1 week.