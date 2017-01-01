Tropical Fruit Granola

Combine oats, nuts, and coconut in a large bowl. Whisk together oil, agave, spices, and salt in a separate bowl and toss with dry ingredients.

Step 3

Spread mixture on prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, tossing once (15-20 minutes). Remove, cool completely, and toss with dried fruit. Store at room temperature in an airtight container up to 1 week.