Tropical Fruit Granola

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.

This breakfast dish contains fruits, coconut and macadamia nuts: an ideal combo to start your day with a healthy (and colorful!) meal

Ingredients

  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (not quick-cooking)
  • 1/2 cup macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/3 cup agave nectar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 cup mixed dried fruit (such as papaya, mango, and pineapple), chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 253
  • Fat per serving 12.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 80mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

Step 2

Combine oats, nuts, and coconut in a large bowl. Whisk together oil, agave, spices, and salt in a separate bowl and toss with dry ingredients.

Step 3

Spread mixture on prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, tossing once (15-20 minutes). Remove, cool completely, and toss with dried fruit. Store at room temperature in an airtight container up to 1 week.

