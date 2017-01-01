Avocado Pea Soup with Herb Oil

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups soup, 1 teaspoon herb oil)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.

Lutein and zeaxanthin, the carotenoids found in most green fruits and veggies may lower your risk of heart disease and skin cancer. 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh tarragon, divided, plus more leaves for garnish
  • 2 medium shallots, chopped
  • 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 2 1/2 cups frozen peas
  • 1 ripe avocado (8 ounces), peeled and pitted
  • 1/2 cup plain fat-free yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 191
  • Fat per serving 8.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 276mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine parsley, olive oil, and 2 tablespoons tarragon in a blender; blend until smooth. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on chopped herbs. Reserve 1 tablespoon herb oil (discard herb solids).

Step 2

In a saucepan, combine shallots, broth, and 2 cups water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer, partially covered, until shallots are tender (10 minutes). Add peas; simmer until cooked (3 minutes).

Step 3

Working in batches, transfer pea mixture to blender with avocado, yogurt, remaining 2 tablespoons tarragon, and salt and pepper; blend until smooth. (You can also use an immersion blender to blend soup in saucepan.) Divide soup among 4 bowls, drizzle with reserved herb oil, and garnish with additional tarragon leaves.

