- Calories per serving 123
- Fat per serving 9.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 93mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 169mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Herb Garden Salad
Prep: 20 minute; Cook: 20 minutes.
Leafy greens are also a great source of energy-boosting folate. Plus most green fruits and vegetables have nutrients that protect against eye diseases.
How to Make It
Place eggs in a saucepan; add cold water to cover. Bring to a boil; remove from heat, cover, and let stand 12 minutes. Run eggs under water to cool; peel eggs, cut in half, and reserve.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil with 1 teaspoon salt; place a large bowl of ice water near stove. Boil asparagus 2 minutes or until bright green. Transfer asparagus immediately to ice water (reserve boiling water). Reserve ice water and repeat with snap peas, boiling 1-2 minutes. Drain and pat dry.
In a bowl, combine garlic, lemon zest and juice, vinegar, oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and black pepper. In a serving bowl, combine asparagus, peas, watercress, herbs, and eggs. Just before serving, drizzle salad with dressing and toss to combine.