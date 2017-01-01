- Calories per serving 271
- Fat per serving 4.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 22mg
- Calcium per serving 68mg
Blueberry-Tofu Smoothie
Photo: Lisa Shin
Prep: 5 minutes; Total time: 5 minutes.
Soy’s biggest nutritional claim to fame is it's a complete protein, meaning it's one of the only plant proteins that contains all nine essential amino acids our bodies need from our diets to function properly.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a blender, combine ingredients; blend until smooth.