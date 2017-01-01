Blueberry-Tofu Smoothie

Photo: Lisa Shin
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Total time: 5 minutes.

Soy’s biggest nutritional claim to fame is it's a complete protein, meaning it's one of the only plant proteins that contains all nine essential amino acids our bodies need from our diets to function properly.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) silken tofu
  • 1/2 cup pomegranate juice
  • 1/2 cup crushed ice
  • 1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 271
  • Fat per serving 4.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 22mg
  • Calcium per serving 68mg

How to Make It

In a blender, combine ingredients; blend until smooth.

