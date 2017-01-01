- Calories per serving 433
- Fat per serving 23.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 14.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 186mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 641mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Niçoise Salad
Photo: Andrew McCaul
Julia Child popularized this classic French recipe. This version is vegetarian, but you can add a 6-ounce can of unsalted tuna if you like.
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together shallot, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Whisk in olive oil; set aside. Divide chopped romaine lettuce leaves, red potatoes, white, eggs, green beans, tomatoes, niçoise olives, and caper berries among 4 salad bowls; drizzle each with about 2 1/2 tablespoons dressing.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook