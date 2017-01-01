Niçoise Salad

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 salad)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Julia Child popularized this classic French recipe. This version is vegetarian, but you can add a 6-ounce can of unsalted tuna if you like.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon minced shallot
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 10 cup chopped romain lettuce leaves
  • 4 (4-ounce) red potatoes, steamed and sliced
  • 1 cup canned white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs, halved
  • 2 cups lightly steamed green beans
  • 2 large vine-ripened tomatoes, cut into wedges
  • 16 niçoise olives
  • 4 large caper berries, rinsed and drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 433
  • Fat per serving 23.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 14.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 186mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 641mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

In a small bowl, whisk together shallot, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Whisk in olive oil; set aside. Divide chopped romaine lettuce leaves, red potatoes, white, eggs, green beans, tomatoes, niçoise olives, and caper berries among 4 salad bowls; drizzle each with about 2 1/2 tablespoons dressing.

