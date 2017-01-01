Shrimp Tacos with Lime Crema

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 tortillas, 1 tablespoon onion, 1/2 cup lettuce, 4 ounces shrimp, 2 tablespoons crema)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Chili powder adds extra kick, boosts metabolism, eases indigestion, and even fends off garden pests.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed
  • 2 cups shredded lettuce
  • 1/4 cup finely diced red onion

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 258
  • Fat per serving 7.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 155mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 665mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

In a medium bowl, toss shrimp with chili powder, cumin, and pepper. In a small bowl, stir together sour cream and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; sauté shrimp 3 minutes, turning once, or until done. Remove from heat; toss with 1 tablespoon lime juice. Fill warmed corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, shrimp mixture and diced red onion; drizzle tacos with lime crema.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

