- Calories per serving 258
- Fat per serving 7.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 155mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 665mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Shrimp Tacos with Lime Crema
Photo: Andrew McCaul
Chili powder adds extra kick, boosts metabolism, eases indigestion, and even fends off garden pests.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, toss shrimp with chili powder, cumin, and pepper. In a small bowl, stir together sour cream and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; sauté shrimp 3 minutes, turning once, or until done. Remove from heat; toss with 1 tablespoon lime juice. Fill warmed corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, shrimp mixture and diced red onion; drizzle tacos with lime crema.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook