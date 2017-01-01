Maple-Glazed Cod with Baby Bok Choy

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 6 ounces cod and 1 cup bok choy)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Serve this slightly sweet, heart-healthy fish with brown rice for a complete meal and added Resistant Starch.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless cod fillets
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
  • 6 heads bok choy, halved
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 4 teaspoons chopped scallion
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Fat per serving 7.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 509mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

In a glass baking dish, combine maple syrup, 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce, sesame oil and crushed red pepper; add cod fillets and coat in sauce. Refrigerate 30 minutes to 2 hours. Transfer fish to a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast at 475° until cooked through and slightly browned (9-10 minutes). Meanwhile, heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add minced garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant (1 minute). Add bok choy, mirin, 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce, and vinegar, and cook, stirring, until greens are wilted and stalks are tender-crisp (3-4 minutes). Divide bok choy and cod among 4 plates; sprinkle fillets with chopped scallion and toasted sesame seeds.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

