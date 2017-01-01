- Calories per serving 393
- Fat per serving 10.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 60g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 418mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad
Celebrate berry season with delicious no-cook Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad breakfast sandwich. You can substitute blueberries if you can’t find blackberries.
How to Make It
Stir blackberries, thyme, sugar, lemon juice, and kosher salt together in a medium bowl. Split sourdough baguette lengthwise and cut into 4 pieces; spread each with 1/2 tablespoon butter and top with 1/4 of the blackberry salad. Serve with yogurt.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook