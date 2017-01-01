Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 tartine and 6 ounces plain low-fat yogurt)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Celebrate berry season with delicious no-cook Tartine with Blackberry Thyme Salad breakfast sandwich. You can substitute blueberries if you can’t find blackberries.

Ingredients

  • 1 quart fresh blackberries (crushed)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1 (8-ounce) sourdough baguette
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 24 ounces plain, low-fat yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 393
  • Fat per serving 10.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 418mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Stir blackberries, thyme, sugar, lemon juice, and kosher salt together in a medium bowl. Split sourdough baguette lengthwise and cut into 4 pieces; spread each with 1/2 tablespoon butter and top with 1/4 of the blackberry salad. Serve with yogurt.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

