Individual Baked Mac and Cheese

Photo: Andrew McCaul
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup macaroni mixture, plus bread-crumb topping)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

By preparing personal, portion-controlled dishes, you won’t go overboard gorging on this ultimate comfort food!

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups low-fat milk (1%)
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 3 ounces grated reduced-fat cheddar cheese
  • 2 ounces grated smoked gouda cheese
  • 2 ounces grated reduced-fat gruyère or swiss cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 6 cups cooked elbow macaroni
  • 1 cup unseasoned bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons chopped thyme
  • 2 teaspoons chopped parsley
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 433
  • Fat per serving 12.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 34mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 424mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

In a medium saucepan, whisk together milk and flour and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, add nutmeg, and cook, stirring, until thickened (about 10 minutes). Add cheddar cheese, gouda cheese, gruyère or swiss cheese, and cayenne pepper; whisk until melted (1 minute). Add cooked elbow macaroni and stir to combine. In a small bowl, toss bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, thyme, parsley, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place 6 individual crocks, ramekins, or ovenproof bowls on a rimmed baking sheet; spoon 1 cup macaroni mixture into each ramekin and sprinkle each with 1/6 bread-crumb topping. Bake at 400° until topping is browned and cheese is bubbling (30-35 minutes).

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

