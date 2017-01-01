- Calories per serving 318
- Fat per serving 16.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 93mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 429mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Fried Brown Rice with Edamame
Photo: Andrew McCaul
This dish comes together in minutes if you have frozen or microwaveable rice on hand. To boost the protein in this quick dish, add a handful of sautéed shrimp.
How to Make It
Heat vegetable oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat. Add cooked brown rice; cook until heated through (about 1 minute). Stir eggs into rice; cook 30 seconds. Stir in coleslaw mix, edamame, soy sauce, and chile-garlic sauce; cook 2 minutes or until eggs are cooked and edamame are heated through. Serve rice topped with cilantro and peanuts.
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook