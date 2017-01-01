- Calories per serving 256
- Fat per serving 14.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 251mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 471mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Eggs Benedict Florentine
Eggs Benedict on a diet? Yes, you can! The lightened hollandaise sauce is the perfect topper for this Sunday brunch dish, and it still tastes incredibly rich.
How to Make It
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; sauté spinach for 3 minutes until wilted. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Arrange toasted sourdough bread on 4 plates; divide spinach among toast slices and set aside. Bring a high-sided skillet filled with 2 inches of water to a simmer; add vinegar. Working one at a time, break each eggs into a ramekin and slide into simmering water. Gently poach 3 minutes; remove with a slotted spoon. Place 1 egg on top of each spinach toast (reserve last egg). In a blender, combine yolk from remaining poached egg (discard white) with mayonnaise, lemon juice, and water; blend until smooth. Add melted butter; blend to combine. Spoon hollandaise over eggs and serve immediately.