Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Photo: Melissa Punch
Yield
Makes 5 servings (serving size: 1 cup pasta, 3 meatballs, and about 3/4 cup sauce)
Ellen Kunes and Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

This twist on classic spaghetti and meatballs makes it healthier by using lean turkey and adding beans to boost the Resistant Starch.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1 pound ground lean turkey
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 1/4 cup fresh whole-wheat bread crumbs
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup minced onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (26-ounce) can low-sodium crushed tomatoes
  • 1 cup canned pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Garnish: additional parsley, 1/4 cup Parmesan

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 439
  • Fat per serving 12.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 98mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 623mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Cook spaghetti according to package directions; keep warm. Combine turkey, 1/2 cup Parmesan, 1/4 cup chopped parsley, bread crumbs, egg, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Form into 15 meatballs; set aside. Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook until soft (5 minutes). Add garlic; cook 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, pinto beans, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Add meatballs; return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer over low until meatballs are cooked through and sauce has thickened (15 minutes). Divide spaghetti, meatballs, and sauce among 5 bowls. Garnish with additional parsley and 1/4 cup Parmesan.

