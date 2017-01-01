- Calories per serving 318
- Fat per serving 11.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 612mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Spicy Avocado Banh Mi
Photo: Jonny Valiant
This Asian-inspired favorite uses a heart-healthy avocado instead of traditional pork belly, and the high-fiber pickled vegetables will satisfy your stomach long after lunchtime.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine vinegar, sugar, and salt in saucepan; bring to boil over medium-high heat. Stir to dissolve sugar (1 minute); let stand until cool (20–30 minutes). Add carrot and radish. Let stand until vegetables pickle (15 minutes); strain and discard liquid. In bowl, mix Sriracha and mayonnaise. Slice half of avocado; set aside. Spread rest of avocado on half of toasted baguette. On remaining half baguette, spread mayo mixture. Fill sandwich with avocado slices, pickled vegetables, sliced jalapeño, and cilantro leaves. Cut into 3 pieces.