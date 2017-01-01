- Calories per serving 526
- Fat per serving 26.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 14.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.6g
- Protein per serving 45g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 111mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 642mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Halibut Veracruz
Photo: Jonny Valiant
This hearty white fish is one of the best sources of selenium, a powerful cancer-fighting antioxidant. You get more than 90 percent of your daily quota of this immune-boosting mineral in just 4 ounces.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Place vegetable oil in skillet over medium-low heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, jalapeño, and wine. Reduce sauce to 1/3 cup (12–15 minutes). Meanwhile, heat olive oil in an ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Season halibut fillets with salt. Add fish to hot skillet. Cook until undersides brown (2–3 minutes). Flip fish. Bake 10 minutes. Remove sauce from heat; mix in olives. Divide sauce among 4 plates; top with fillets and avocado slices, juice from 1 lime, and chopped parsley or cilantro.