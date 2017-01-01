- Calories per serving 378
- Fat per serving 15.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 740mg
- Calcium per serving 148mg
Cold Soba and Feta Salad with Edamame Pesto
The green soybeans make this meal fresh and low in fat, and load it with an energy-boosting mix of carbs, protein, and fiber.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add soba noodles to boiling water and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer noodles to a colander and run under cold water to cool. Drain well.
To make pesto: Place cilantro, parsley, almonds, garlic, edamame, pepper flakes, and salt in a food processor and pulse until incorporated (30 seconds). With motor running, drizzle in lime juice, oil, and water,and process until smooth (another 30 seconds), adding more water by the tablespoonful if necessary.
Transfer pesto to a large bowl. Add the noodles and cabbage to the bowl and toss until noodles are well coated. Divide noodle salad among 4 plates; sprinkle with feta.