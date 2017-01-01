- Calories per serving 156
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 5mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Immune Booster
Photo: Levi Brown
Ward off colds with this vitamin bomb! The kiwis alone pack nearly twice your daily vitamin C--and the citrus delivers even more of the cold-busting vitamin.
Ward off colds with this vitamin bomb! The kiwis alone pack nearly twice your daily vitamin C requirement—and the citrus delivers even more of the cold-busting vitamin.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a blender, combine grapefruit, oranges, and kiwis; blend, scraping down sides occasionally, until smooth. Strain juice and, if desired, thin with water. Refrigerate up to 2 days (shake before serving).