Mediterranean Skewers with Bloody Mary Vinaigrette

Yield
Makes 32 servings (serving size: 1 skewer and 1 1/2 teaspoons vinaigrette)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Check out Mediterranean Skewers with Bloody Mary Vinaigrette for a hassle-free appetizer. Just thread together store-bought cheese, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and olives on skewers and serve with the homemade vinaigrette.

A rich and tasty snack—with only 4 grams of carbs—these skewers are sure to leave your guests satisfied.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup tomato juice
  • 2 tablespoons premium vodka
  • 1/8 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 celery hearts, finely diced (about 3 tablespoons)
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Bocconcini, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and kalamata olives, such as Gaea Pitted Kalamata Olives (about 32 each)
  • 1/8 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon prepared horseradish
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 157
  • Fat per serving 12.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 165mg
  • Calcium per serving 2mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire, hot sauce, horseradish, oil, celery, salt, and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 2

Onto each skewer, thread a bocconcini ball, tomato, artichoke, and olive; serve with vinaigrette.

