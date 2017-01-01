- Calories per serving 157
- Fat per serving 12.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 35mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 165mg
- Calcium per serving 2mg
Mediterranean Skewers with Bloody Mary Vinaigrette
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Check out Mediterranean Skewers with Bloody Mary Vinaigrette for a hassle-free appetizer. Just thread together store-bought cheese, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and olives on skewers and serve with the homemade vinaigrette.
A rich and tasty snack—with only 4 grams of carbs—these skewers are sure to leave your guests satisfied.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk together tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire, hot sauce, horseradish, oil, celery, salt, and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 2
Onto each skewer, thread a bocconcini ball, tomato, artichoke, and olive; serve with vinaigrette.