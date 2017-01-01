Peanut Butter Blondies

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 12 (serving size: 1 cookie)
Cat Cora
March 2016

These Peanut Butter Blondies get a double punch of peanut flavor thanks to peanut butter and chopped peanuts. Bake a batch of these bar cookies for the peanut butter lover in your life.

Peanuts are an excellent source of monounsaturated fats, which can help maintain a healthy heart.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup light-brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/3 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 273
  • Fat per serving 11.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 41mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 207mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

With an electric mixer, beat butter and peanut butter until fluffy. Add sugar and light-brown sugar and beat until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Add vanilla and mix until smooth. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the peanut butter mixture, beating after each addition, until a smooth dough forms. Spread batter in an 8-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray and sprinkle with chopped peanuts. Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (30–35 minutes). Cool blondies on a wire rack for 15 minutes, then cut into 12 rectangles and serve. (The blondies will keep for 3 to 4 days in an airtight container.)

