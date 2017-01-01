- Calories per serving 195
- Fat per serving 10.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 455mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Basque-Style Green Sauce
Basque-Style Green Sauce is a blend of chopped parsley, oregano, and basil leaves mixed with olive oil, sherry vinegar, and seasonings. This version of green sauce has a hit of jalapenos for extra pop.
Packed with good-for-your-heart garlic, this green sauce will taste as rich in flavor as it is in nutrition.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a blender, place garlic, bay leaves, jalapeños, sea salt, and sherry vinegar. Blend until smooth. Transfer purée to a medium bowl. Add parsley, oregano, and basil, and stir to combine. Whisk in olive oil.
Step 2
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini (serving size: 2 crostini).