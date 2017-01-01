Basque-Style Green Sauce

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 2/3 cup
Cat Cora
March 2016

Basque-Style Green Sauce is a blend of chopped parsley, oregano, and basil leaves mixed with olive oil, sherry vinegar, and seasonings. This version of green sauce has a hit of jalapenos for extra pop.

This recipe goes with Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini

Packed with good-for-your-heart garlic, this green sauce will taste as rich in flavor as it is in nutrition.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 4 chopped garlic cloves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 4 jalapeños (seeds removed if desired, and chopped)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano leaves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 195
  • Fat per serving 10.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 455mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a blender, place garlic, bay leaves, jalapeños, sea salt, and sherry vinegar. Blend until smooth. Transfer purée to a medium bowl. Add parsley, oregano, and basil, and stir to combine. Whisk in olive oil.

Step 2

Note: Nutritional analysis includes Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini (serving size: 2 crostini).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up