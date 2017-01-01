Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 2 crostini)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Seared beef tenderloin that's rubbed with orange zest, chili powder, and salt adorn simple toasted baquettes in the stand-out appetizer, Basque Beef Tenderloin Crostini.

Delicious when fresh, this beef recipe will be equally as tasty as leftovers.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 (1 1/2-pound) center-cut beef tenderloin, trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 24 thin slices of an 8-ounce French baguette (about 1/2-inch thick), toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 195
  • Fat per serving 10.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 455mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, combine orange zest, chili powder, and salt. Rub tenderloin with spice mixture. Set aside for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 3

In a large ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sear the beef on all sides until it is brown and caramelized, about 4 minutes per side (12–16 minutes total). Transfer skillet to oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer registers 125° for medium-rare (15–20 minutes).

Step 4

Transfer beef to a cutting board to rest for 20 minutes, then thinly slice. Top each baguette slice with sliced beef, about 1 teaspoon green sauce, and, if using, herbs.

