- Calories per serving 134
- Fat per serving 7.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 95mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 651mg
- Calcium per serving 69mg
Grilled Shrimp and Citrus Skewers
Grilled Shrimp and Citrus Skewers are easy and tasty pick-up appetizers to offer your party guests. These zesty shrimp are grilled with bell peppers and orange and lemon wedges and served with a jarred romesco sauce.
Shrimp is much lower in saturated fat than red meat.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, stir together zest, chili powder, and sea salt. Add shrimp to bowl with spice mixture and toss until well coated. Cover and refrigerate, at least 30 minutes.
Alternately thread shrimp, citrus wedges, and peppers on 12 (10-inch) skewers (there should be several per skewer).
Heat the grill to medium-high.
Place the skewers on grill. Grill, turning occasionally, until shrimp are pink and peppers are slightly charred (3-5 minutes). Transfer skewers to serving platter. Serve shrimp with romesco sauce.