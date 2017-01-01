The Big O

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 2 drinks (serving size: 1 drink)
Cat Cora
March 2016

Skewered crystallized ginger adorn glasses of The Big O--a vodka cocktail with agave nectar, lime juice, and ginger beer.

Use agave nectar instead of simple syrup for a healthier beverage; it has a much lower glycemic index than sugar.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup vodka
  • Ice
  • 2 teaspoons simple syrup or agave nectar
  • About 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 2/3 cup ginger beer
  • Skewered crystallized ginger

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 157
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Divide vodka between 2 glasses filled with ice. To each glass, add 1 teaspoon simple syrup or agave nectar and about 1/2 tablespoon lime juice; top each with about 1/3 cup ginger beer. Stir to combine. Garnish cocktails with skewered crystallized ginger.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up