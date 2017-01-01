- Calories per serving 308
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 15mg
- Calcium per serving 1mg
Royal Gin and Tonic
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Traditional gin and tonic gets the royal treatment with the addition of Champagne to each serving. Garnish Royal Gin and Tonic with skewered lime wedges.
Diet tonic water is a great way to reduce the calories in this classic cocktail.
How to Make It
Place 4 glasses in the freezer to chill. Before serving, rub the inside of each glass with a lime wedge. For each drink, pour 1/3 cup gin, 1/2 cup tonic water, and 1 cup ice cubes in a martini shaker. Shake once or twice. Strain into a glass just until the liquid is about 2 inches below the brim (do not overfill). Top each cocktail with 1/4 cup Champagne. Serve immediately with skewered lime wedges.