Yield
Makes 6 drinks (serving size: 1 drink)
Grated bittersweet chocolate adorns the rims of glasses filled with the after-dinner Grasshopper cocktail that's made with vanilla-infused vodka.

With rich flavors such as chocolate and vanilla, this cocktail could be a leaner substitute for dessert.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounce bittersweet chocolate
  • 2 teaspoons corn syrup
  • 3/4 cup clear crème de menthe
  • 3/4 cup white-chocolate liqueur
  • 3/4 cup vanilla-infused vodka
  • 6 mint sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 306
  • Fat per serving 5.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Using a superfine grater, grate bittersweet chocolate onto a saucer. Use a finger to rub 1/3 teaspoon corn syrup around rims of each of 6 glasses. Roll each rim in the grated chocolate and set aside. Pour crème de menthe, white-chocolate liqueur, and vanilla-infused vodka into a shaker filled with ice. Shake until well blended. Strain into glasses (be careful not to splash off the chocolate rims). Serve each cocktail with a sprig of mint.

