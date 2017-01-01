Ouzotini

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 2 drinks (serving size: 1 drink)
Cat Cora
March 2016

This pineapple juice vodka martini has a surprise addition--the Greek liqueur ouzo. The results? A shaken, not stirred Ouzotini!

This cocktail is packed with vitamin C, which helps fight against colds, the flu, and other winter illnesses.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup pineapple juice
  • 1/4 cup ouzo
  • 1/4 cup vodka
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup ice
  • Sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 188
  • Fat per serving 0.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

In a martini shaker, combine pineapple juice, ouzo, vodka, lime juice, and ice. Shake well; strain into 2 chilled martini glasses rimmed with sugar.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up