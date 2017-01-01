- Calories per serving 188
- Fat per serving 0.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Ouzotini
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
This pineapple juice vodka martini has a surprise addition--the Greek liqueur ouzo. The results? A shaken, not stirred Ouzotini!
This cocktail is packed with vitamin C, which helps fight against colds, the flu, and other winter illnesses.
How to Make It
In a martini shaker, combine pineapple juice, ouzo, vodka, lime juice, and ice. Shake well; strain into 2 chilled martini glasses rimmed with sugar.