Meatballs in White Wine Sauce with Rustic Bread

Photo: Kate Sears; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 4 meatballs, wine sauce, and 1 slice bread)
David Rocco
March 2016

Meatballs in White Wine Sauce with Rustic Bread gives new life to an ingredient staple--lean ground beef. These meatballs are pumped with flavor with the addtion of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, ricotta cheese, and sundried tomatoes--and then simmered in white wine.

David Rocco, host of the Cooking Channel’s David Rocco’s Dolce Vita and author of Made in Italy, created this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 90% lean ground beef
  • 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 10 sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • All-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 5 sundried tomatoes, halved
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 cup white wine (such as Pinot Grigio)
  • 4 baguette slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 380
  • Fat per serving 18.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 98mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 646mg
  • Calcium per serving 230mg

How to Make It

Combine ground beef, ricotta cheese, egg, finely chopped sundried tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix well with hands. Roll mixture into shape of golf balls, wetting hands if necessary; flatten slightly. Lightly dredge meatballs in flour; shake off excess. In large frying pan, heat olive oil over high heat. Add halved sundried tomatoes; stir 1 minute. Add meatballs; fry until golden (3–4 minutes per side). When flipping meatballs over, add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add wine; bring to boil. Reduce to simmer; cook until sauce is thickened (5–7 minutes). To serve, place 4 meatballs in a bowl with sauce and 1 baguette slice.

