Mini Prime Cheeseburgers with Aged Cheddar

Photo: Kate Sears; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Yield
Serves 12 (serving size: 1 burger)
Wolfgang Puck
March 2016

These mini cheeseburgers pack major flavor. Serve Mini Prime Cheeseburgers with Aged Cheddar as an appetizer or as a smaller main dish.

Wolfgang Puck, a multiple James Beard–award winner and owner of 20 restaurants and more than 80 cafés, created this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 90% lean ground beef
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 12 thin slices (1/3 ounce) aged Cheddar
  • 12 mini brioche buns (or you can cut out bread rounds with a 2-inch cookie cutter)
  • 4 cherry tomatoes
  • 3 cornichons
  • 12 arugula leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Fat per serving 10.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 278mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Preheat grill or grill pan over high heat. In a bowl, season ground beef with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Combine with hands; roll into 2-tablespoon patties, lightly flattening the tops. Place patties on a plate; drizzle with olive oil, and season each side with 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place burgers on hot grill. Cook 3 minutes; turn over with tongs. Top each burger with 1 slice Cheddar; allow cheese to melt. Separate each mini brioche bun. Place on grill; toast about 1 minute per side. Slice cherry tomatoes into 3 slices each and cornichons into 4 slices each. Sandwich each toasted bun with 1 burger (cheese side up), 1 arugula leaf, 1 tomato slice, and 1 cornichon slice.

