- Calories per serving 280
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 12.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 242mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 347mg
- Calcium per serving 209mg
Frittata with Ricotta and Mixed Greens
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 40 minutes; Total time: 55 minutes.
This recipe gets extra flavor from fresh pesto, so you won’t want to skimp on the basil.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft (about 4 minutes). Add pepper flakes and half of greens and cook until wilted and crisp-tender (about 5 minutes); place sautéed greens in a colander. Repeat with remaining greens. Cool slightly and squeeze dry; transfer to a bowl. Using paper towel, wipe out skillet and reserve.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, Parmesan, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper until smooth. Add to bowl with greens, vinegar, ricotta, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; stir to combine. Fold the ricotta mixture into egg mixture.
In reserved skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Pour egg mixture into pan and cook until the sides are set (about 8 minutes). Transfer to oven and bake until completely set (about 15 minutes).
To make pesto: Combine basil, parsley, mint, garlic, and pine nuts in a food processor and process until all ingredients are coarsely chopped. With the motor running, slowly add the remaining 1/3 cup oil and season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Remove frittata from oven and invert onto serving platter. Slice into 8 wedges and serve with pesto.