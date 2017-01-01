Frittata with Ricotta and Mixed Greens

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Marina Malchin
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 wedge frittata with 1 1/2 tablespoons pesto)
Bobby Flay
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 40 minutes; Total time: 55 minutes.

This recipe gets extra flavor from fresh pesto, so you won’t want to skimp on the basil.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 medium red onion, finely diced
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • 1 pound chopped mixed greens (such as kale, Swiss chard, or mustard greens)
  • 10 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 plus 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 tablespoon red-wine vinegar
  • 8 ounces part-skim ricotta
  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 3/4 cup fresh parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon pine nuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 280
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 12.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 242mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 347mg
  • Calcium per serving 209mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft (about 4 minutes). Add pepper flakes and half of greens and cook until wilted and crisp-tender (about 5 minutes); place sautéed greens in a colander. Repeat with remaining greens. Cool slightly and squeeze dry; transfer to a bowl. Using paper towel, wipe out skillet and reserve.

Step 3

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, Parmesan, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper until smooth. Add to bowl with greens, vinegar, ricotta, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; stir to combine. Fold the ricotta mixture into egg mixture.

Step 4

In reserved skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Pour egg mixture into pan and cook until the sides are set (about 8 minutes). Transfer to oven and bake until completely set (about 15 minutes).

Step 5

To make pesto: Combine basil, parsley, mint, garlic, and pine nuts in a food processor and process until all ingredients are coarsely chopped. With the motor running, slowly add the remaining 1/3 cup oil and season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 6

Remove frittata from oven and invert onto serving platter. Slice into 8 wedges and serve with pesto.

