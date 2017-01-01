Ranch-Style Eggs with Chorizo

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2 In medium saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft (5–7 minutes). Add garlic and cook, stirring (1 minute). Add wine and cook until reduced by half. Add tomato, water, chili powder, chipotle, honey, and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce has thickened (20–30 minutes). Stir in lime juice.

Step 3 While sauce simmers, arrange tortillas on a baking sheet. Lightly brush both sides of tortillas with 2 teaspoons oil. Bake, turning once, until crisp and slightly golden (5–7 minutes).

Step 4 In a large nonstick skillet, heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chorizo and cook, stirring to break apart, until golden brown (about 8 minutes). Remove with a slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels (reserve rendered fat in the skillet). Lower heat to medium and crack eggs into skillet. Cook until the whites are completely firm but the yolks are still soft (about 2 minutes).

Step 5 In a small bowl, stir together sour cream and lime zest.