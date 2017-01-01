- Calories per serving 229
- Fat per serving 16.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 9.5g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 270mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Pear and Manchego Salad with Walnut Dressing
Photo: Kate Sears; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Bartlett pears, toasted walknuts, and shaved Manchego cheese are tossed with baby lettuces for a light and filling Pear and Manchego Salad with Walnut Dressing. Pomegranate seeds offer flavor and healthly benefits.
Pomegranate seeds and shaved manchego make a fresh and festive mix.
How to Make It
Step 1
Divide lettuce, pear wedges, walnuts, and cheese among 4 plates.
Step 2
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, water, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper. On each salad, drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing, then sprinkle 1/2 tablespoon pomegranate arils on top. Serve.