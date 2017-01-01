- Calories per serving 382
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 559mg
- Calcium per serving 278mg
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Savor all the rich flavor of cheesecake but with less fat and calories as in this lightened verson of Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake.
This dessert doesn’t come without its benefits: You get nearly one-third of your daily calcium in one slice.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Pulse graham crackers in a food processor until finely ground. Add oil and water; pulse until clumps form. Press crumbs into bottom and 1 inch up side of pan. Bake until fragrant (about 10 minutes). Cool on rack. Reduce oven temperature to 325°.
Process raspberries in food processor with 2 tablespoons sugar until smooth. Strain purée into a small saucepan. Boil mixture for 3 minutes, until slightly thickened. Cool to room temperature.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and remaining 1 1/4 cups sugar until smooth (about 5 minutes). Add sour cream and beat until just combined. Add eggs then egg whites, one at a time, beating after each addition to incorporate. Add flour, vanilla, lemon zest, and salt, and mix until combined.
Pour batter into prepared pan, then place cheesecake into a roasting pan. Drop teaspoons of raspberry purée all over top of cheesecake. Using a wooden skewer or knife, swirl the purée. Place roasting pan in oven and add hot water to roasting pan to a depth of 2 inches.
Bake until cake is set but the center still jiggles (about 1 hour, 10 minutes). Turn off oven. Cool cheesecake in closed oven for 30 minutes. Remove springform pan from water bath. Run a knife around inside edge of pan; cool to room temperature. Chill until firm (at least 6 hours) before unmolding.