Rustic Cranberry Tart

Preheat oven to 350°. On baking tray, toast pecans until lightly golden (about 7 minutes). Bring pie crust to room temperature until slightly pliable. Sprinkle work surface with flour; flatten crust into even disk. Transfer crust to 9-inch glass pie pan; it will hang over edge of pan. Combine cooled pecans with cranberries, sugar, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, orange zest, and orange juice. Pile filling in pie crust center, leaving a 2-inch border. Fold crust's edges onto fruit mixture, leaving most of mixture exposed. Dot filling with butter before placing tart in oven. Bake about 1 hour, until crust is browned and filling is thick and bubbly.