Rustic Cranberry Tart

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Yield
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 slice)
John Besh
March 2016

John Besh is a James Beard award-winning chef and the author of My Family Table.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup pecans
  • 1 11-inch prepared pie crust (thawed if frozen)
  • All-purpose flour
  • 5 cups cranberries
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 343
  • Fat per serving 16.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 119mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. On baking tray, toast pecans until lightly golden (about 7 minutes). Bring pie crust to room temperature until slightly pliable. Sprinkle work surface with flour; flatten crust into even disk. Transfer crust to 9-inch glass pie pan; it will hang over edge of pan. Combine cooled pecans with cranberries, sugar, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, orange zest, and orange juice. Pile filling in pie crust center, leaving a 2-inch border. Fold crust's edges onto fruit mixture, leaving most of mixture exposed. Dot filling with butter before placing tart in oven. Bake about 1 hour, until crust is browned and filling is thick and bubbly.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up