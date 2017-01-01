Beef Shank with Mushrooms and Cranberry Sauce

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Yield
Serves 2 (serving size: 1 beef shank and 1/2 cup sauce)
Chris Hastings, Birmingham, Alabama
March 2016

Chris Hastings is the co-author of Hot and Hot Fish Club Cookbook and a chef in Birmingham, Ala.

Ingredients

  • 2 (8-ounce) bone-in beef shanks
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 4 sprigs thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 garlic clove, smashed
  • 1 carrot, sliced
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, sliced
  • 2 cups cranberries
  • 2 cups low-sodium beef stock
  • 1/2 tablespoon butter
  • 2 sprigs thyme
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 pound wild mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • Polenta

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 563
  • Fat per serving 20.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Protein per serving 58g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 96mg
  • Iron per serving 8mg
  • Sodium per serving 568mg
  • Calcium per serving 125mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. Season beef shanks with salt and pepper. In skillet, heat oil until smoking. Brown shanks on both sides; discard oil. Over medium heat in oiled skillet, sauté (10 minutes) 4 sprigs thyme, bay leaf, smashed garlic clove, sliced carrot, chopped onion, sliced celery, and 2 cups cranberries. Add beef stock; boil, simmer, and skim. Place shanks and liquid in lidded pot; boil. Bake (2 hours); remove shanks. In sauté pan, melt butter. Add 2 sprigs thyme and minced shallot; sauté over medium heat (2 minutes). Add dried cranberries and wild mushrooms. Sauté (6 minutes); stir. Strain liquid into pan with mushrooms and dried berries. Simmer (4 minutes), turn off heat, and add chopped parsley. Pair with polenta.

