- Calories per serving 219
- Fat per serving 7.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 44mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 175mg
- Calcium per serving 73mg
Chocolate Marble Cake
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 55 minutes; Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Our healthy secret: Applesauce cuts the fat and keeps the cake moist.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 10-inch Bundt cake pan with spray.
Combine flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and 1 cup sugar in a large bowl.
Whisk next 7 ingredients (through vanilla) in another large bowl until blended. Add to the dry ingredients and stir with a spatula until just combined. Transfer 3/4 cup batter to a small bowl and whisk in chocolate, cocoa, and remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Pour 3 cups white batter into prepared pan. Dollop chocolate batter over white batter; cover with remaining white batter. Using a knife, swirl batter once in a continuous S-shape around pan.
Bake 55 minutes, until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes; invert onto rack and cool completely.
In a bowl, combine glaze ingredients and drizzle over cake. Serve.