Zucchini-Fig Mini Cakes

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1/2 mini cake)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 40 minutes; Total time: 60 minutes.

There’s nothing “mini” about these little bites’ taste. The shrunken cakes are just as delectable as any full-size version.

Ingredients

  • Baking spray with flour
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 egg
  • 1 egg white
  • 3/4 cup low-fat plain yogurt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound grated zucchini (4 small or 2 large)
  • 2 ounces finely chopped dried figs (about 1/4 cup)
  • Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 178
  • Fat per serving 5.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 213mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 6-cup mini Bundt pan with spray.

Step 2

Combine flours, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Whisk egg, egg white, yogurt, and oil in a separate bowl.

Step 3

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, stirring until just blended. Fold zucchini and figs into batter. Pour batter into pan.

Step 4

Bake until a wooden skewer or toothpick inserted into the center of a cake comes out with a few moist crumbs attached (40 to 45 minutes). Let cool 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.

