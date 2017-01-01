- Calories per serving 178
- Fat per serving 5.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 213mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Zucchini-Fig Mini Cakes
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 40 minutes; Total time: 60 minutes.
There’s nothing “mini” about these little bites’ taste. The shrunken cakes are just as delectable as any full-size version.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 6-cup mini Bundt pan with spray.
Combine flours, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Whisk egg, egg white, yogurt, and oil in a separate bowl.
Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, stirring until just blended. Fold zucchini and figs into batter. Pour batter into pan.
Bake until a wooden skewer or toothpick inserted into the center of a cake comes out with a few moist crumbs attached (40 to 45 minutes). Let cool 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.