Zucchini-Fig Mini Cakes

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, stirring until just blended. Fold zucchini and figs into batter. Pour batter into pan.

Step 4

Bake until a wooden skewer or toothpick inserted into the center of a cake comes out with a few moist crumbs attached (40 to 45 minutes). Let cool 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.