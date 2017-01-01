Pumpkin-Chai Quickbread

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 60 minutes; Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes.

At less than 200 calories a slice, serve this loaf as a figure-friendly alternative to pumpkin pie.

Ingredients

  • Baking spray with flour
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 egg white
  • 1/2 cup 2% reduced fat milk
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin purée
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 184
  • Fat per serving 7.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 128mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with baking spray.

Step 2

Combine all dry ingredients (through allspice) in a large bowl.

Step 3

Whisk eggs, egg white, milk, oil, and pumpkin in a medium bowl until thoroughly blended. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just blended. Spread batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle pumpkin seeds on top.

Step 4

Bake the bread until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean (60 to 65 minutes). Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and let cool for 30 minutes or more.

