Sautéed Kale with Chorizo and Crispy Garlic

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Chorizo is cooked in a skillet, and is then tossed with kale and spirnkled with garlic.

Greens such as kale can sometimes be bitter, but when prepared correctly—such as in this chorizo and garlic recipe—they make for a savory comfort food.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds lacinato kale (about 4 bunches), stems and center ribs discarded
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 3 ounces Spanish chorizo, chopped into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 131
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 273mg
  • Calcium per serving 158mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Working in batches, stack kale and cut crosswise into thin (about 1/4-inch-wide) shreds.

Step 2

Line a plate with a paper towel; set aside. Heat oil in a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet over medium heat until it shimmers. Add garlic and toast, stirring frequently until golden (about 2 minutes). Transfer with a slotted spoon to plate. Discard oil.

Step 3

In the same skillet, cook chorizo over medium-high heat until browned (2 minutes). Drain off all but 1/2 tablespoon fat from skillet. Add kale (in handfuls) and toss until just wilted and bright green (about 3-4 minutes). Add water and salt, and simmer, partially covered, until kale is just tender (6-10 minutes). Sprinkle with crisped garlic; serve.

