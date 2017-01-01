- Calories per serving 131
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 273mg
- Calcium per serving 158mg
Sautéed Kale with Chorizo and Crispy Garlic
Chorizo is cooked in a skillet, and is then tossed with kale and spirnkled with garlic.
Greens such as kale can sometimes be bitter, but when prepared correctly—such as in this chorizo and garlic recipe—they make for a savory comfort food.
How to Make It
Working in batches, stack kale and cut crosswise into thin (about 1/4-inch-wide) shreds.
Line a plate with a paper towel; set aside. Heat oil in a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet over medium heat until it shimmers. Add garlic and toast, stirring frequently until golden (about 2 minutes). Transfer with a slotted spoon to plate. Discard oil.
In the same skillet, cook chorizo over medium-high heat until browned (2 minutes). Drain off all but 1/2 tablespoon fat from skillet. Add kale (in handfuls) and toss until just wilted and bright green (about 3-4 minutes). Add water and salt, and simmer, partially covered, until kale is just tender (6-10 minutes). Sprinkle with crisped garlic; serve.