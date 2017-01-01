Duo of Celeriac and Beet Soup

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 40 minutes; Cook: 40 minutes.

You may not be familiar with celeriac, or celery root, but this fall vegetable is worth a try. Its flavor is similar to celery and parsley—light and fresh.

Ingredients

  • 3 medium leeks (about 3/4 pound),white and pale green parts only
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2-inch piece peeled fresh ginger, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 2 pounds celeriac (celery root), peeled and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped
  • 3 medium red beets (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 3 cups water, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup inner celery leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 103
  • Fat per serving 2.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 393mg
  • Calcium per serving 58mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Halve leeks lengthwise, then coarsely chop. Wash in a bowl of cold water, agitating them, then dry on paper towels.

Step 2

Melt butter with oil in a medium (2- to 3-quart) saucepan over medium heat until foam subsides. Cook leeks with ginger and 1/2 teaspoon salt, stirring, until softened (6-8 minutes). Transfer half of leeks to another medium saucepan.

Step 3

Add celeriac and half of chopped apple to one of the saucepans and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add 2 cups broth, 2 cups water, and simmer, covered, until celeriac is very tender (about 30 minutes).

Step 4

Add beets and remaining chopped apple to the other saucepan. Stir in remaining 2 cups broth and 1 cup water and simmer, covered, until beets are tender (about 30-40 minutes).

Step 5

Purée celeriac soup with an immersion blender (or in batches in a blender) until smooth. (Use caution with hot liquids.) Return soup to cleaned saucepan. If thick, stir in 1/2 to 2/3 cup water. Season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 6

Purée beet mixture as above. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 7

Serve soups separately in small cups, garnishing beet soup with celery leaves, and celeriac soup with a drizzle of beet soup.

