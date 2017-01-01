Wild Mushroom Stuffing

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Yield
Makes 14 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 45 minutes; Cook: 50 minutes.

Porcini and wild mushrooms add depth of flavor, and hazelnuts bring some texture and crunch to this tasty take on stuffing.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms
  • 10 cup (1-inch cubes) whole-wheat bread (from 14-ounce loaf)
  • 1/2 cup hazelnuts
  • 1 1/2 cups boiling water
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 8 medium shallots (1/2 pound), thinly sliced
  • 2 pounds mixed wild mushrooms, sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 2 celery ribs, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 cup medium-dry sherry
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 220
  • Fat per serving 11.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 46mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 308mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400° with racks in upper and lower thirds. Spray 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 2

Put dried porcinis in a heatproof bowl and pour boiling water over them. Let steep 30 minutes. Pour mushrooms with liquid through a paper towel-lined sieve into a bowl, pressing to extract liquid. Reserve 1 cup mushroom water. Transfer porcinis to a cutting board and chop.

Step 3

Arrange bread in one layer in 2 large, shallow baking pans and toast, switching position of pans halfway through baking, until golden and dry (10-15 minutes). Cool; transfer to large bowl.

Step 4

Toast hazelnuts on a baking pan in oven until fragrant (6-8 minutes). Transfer to a kitchen towel and rub off loose skins. Let cool and coarsely chop.

Step 5

Meanwhile, cook shallots in butter and oil in a 12-inch heavy skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden (about 6 minutes). Add porcinis and wild mushrooms, celery, sage, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid from mushrooms has evaporated (20-30 minutes). Add sherry and deglaze skillet by boiling, stirring, and scraping up any brown bits, until sherry is reduced by half (about 2 minutes). Add vegetable mixture to bread in bowl. Add hazelnuts and parsley and toss.

Step 6

Whisk together chicken broth and reserved mushroom water, eggs, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper; stir into bread mixture. Transfer to baking dish. Bake, loosely covered with a sheet of foil, in lower third of oven (30 minutes). Remove foil and bake until top is browned (about 20 minutes more).

