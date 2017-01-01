Wild Mushroom Stuffing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400° with racks in upper and lower thirds. Spray 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 2 Put dried porcinis in a heatproof bowl and pour boiling water over them. Let steep 30 minutes. Pour mushrooms with liquid through a paper towel-lined sieve into a bowl, pressing to extract liquid. Reserve 1 cup mushroom water. Transfer porcinis to a cutting board and chop.

Step 3 Arrange bread in one layer in 2 large, shallow baking pans and toast, switching position of pans halfway through baking, until golden and dry (10-15 minutes). Cool; transfer to large bowl.

Step 4 Toast hazelnuts on a baking pan in oven until fragrant (6-8 minutes). Transfer to a kitchen towel and rub off loose skins. Let cool and coarsely chop.

Step 5 Meanwhile, cook shallots in butter and oil in a 12-inch heavy skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden (about 6 minutes). Add porcinis and wild mushrooms, celery, sage, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid from mushrooms has evaporated (20-30 minutes). Add sherry and deglaze skillet by boiling, stirring, and scraping up any brown bits, until sherry is reduced by half (about 2 minutes). Add vegetable mixture to bread in bowl. Add hazelnuts and parsley and toss.