- Calories per serving 145
- Fat per serving 10.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 135mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Roasted Cauliflower With Olive Vinaigrette
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 30 minutes.
Cauliflower could help boost your brainpower. The cruciferous veggie contains the nutrient choline, which has been linked to better decision-making, reasoning, and memory.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450° with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large (4-sided) baking pans with foil.
Arrange cauliflower on baking pans and drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil, salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Roast, switching position of pans after 15 minutes, until golden in spots and just tender (30 minutes total).
While cauliflower roasts, mince and mash garlic to a paste and place in a small bowl; whisk in remaining 2 tablespoons oil, olives, lemon zest and juice, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Arrange cauliflower on a platter and drizzle with vinaigrette.