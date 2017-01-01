- Calories per serving 137
- Fat per serving 4.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 243mg
- Calcium per serving 51mg
Orange Glazed Carrots
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.
Purple carrots add a pop of color to the dinner table and contain anthocyanins—a powerful antioxidant.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring a 5- to 6-quart pot of salted water to a boil and cook carrots until just tender (6-8 minutes). Drain well.
Step 2
Melt butter in a large (12-inch) heavy skillet over medium-high heat until foam subsides. Add carrots and sauté 1 minute. Add orange juice, maple syrup, thyme, salt, and pepper, and bring to a boil. Continue to boil, shaking skillet frequently, until liquid is reduced and syrupy, and carrots are tender (5-10 minutes).