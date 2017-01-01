Orange Glazed Carrots

Bring a 5- to 6-quart pot of salted water to a boil and cook carrots until just tender (6-8 minutes). Drain well.

Step 2

Melt butter in a large (12-inch) heavy skillet over medium-high heat until foam subsides. Add carrots and sauté 1 minute. Add orange juice, maple syrup, thyme, salt, and pepper, and bring to a boil. Continue to boil, shaking skillet frequently, until liquid is reduced and syrupy, and carrots are tender (5-10 minutes).