- Calories per serving 121
- Fat per serving 4.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 593mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Balsamic Braised Cippolini Onions
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: About 1 hour.
Fall is the season for these small onions, but this sweet braising technique makes for a great side dish all year long.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400° with rack in middle.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add onions and boil 1 minute. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a bowl of ice water. Let stand 1 minute, then peel using a small knife.
Melt butter and oil over medium-high heat in a large (12-inch) ovenproof skillet until foam from the butter subsides. Sauté onions until browned (about 5 minutes). Carefully add balsamic vinegar (it will splatter a bit), water, honey, rosemary, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and bring to a simmer. Transfer onions with liquid to oven. Braise, uncovered, until onions are tender and liquid is syrupy (about 1 hour). Remove bay leaf before serving.