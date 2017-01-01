Balsamic Braised Cippolini Onions

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Amy Wilson
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1/3 cup)
Melissa Roberts
March 2016

Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: About 1 hour.

Fall is the season for these small onions, but this sweet braising technique makes for a great side dish all year long.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cippolini onions
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 sprigs rosemary
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 121
  • Fat per serving 4.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 593mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400° with rack in middle.

Step 2

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add onions and boil 1 minute. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a bowl of ice water. Let stand 1 minute, then peel using a small knife.

Step 3

Melt butter and oil over medium-high heat in a large (12-inch) ovenproof skillet until foam from the butter subsides. Sauté onions until browned (about 5 minutes). Carefully add balsamic vinegar (it will splatter a bit), water, honey, rosemary, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and bring to a simmer. Transfer onions with liquid to oven. Braise, uncovered, until onions are tender and liquid is syrupy (about 1 hour). Remove bay leaf before serving.

