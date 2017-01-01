Mexican Ricotta Spread With Grilled Tortillas

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup ricotta mixture plus 3/4 tortilla)
Marcela Valladolid
March 2016

Marcela Valladolid is the host of Food Network’s Mexican Made Easy and the author of two cookbooks.

Ingredients

  • 15 ounces part-skim ricotta
  • 1/2 cup pickled jalapeños, carrots, and onions (such as La Costeña brand), drained and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 (6-inch) white corn tortillas

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 125
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 313mg
  • Calcium per serving 190mg

How to Make It

In a medium bowl, mix ricotta; pickled jalapeños, carrots, and onions; cilantro; salt; and black pepper; set aside. Next, heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Arrange tortillas in a single layer in the pan (you may need to do this in 2 batches) and cook until the tortillas are crisp, about 4-5 minutes per side. Serve the grilled tortillas with the ricotta spread.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up