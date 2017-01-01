Mexican Ricotta Spread With Grilled Tortillas

In a medium bowl, mix ricotta; pickled jalapeños, carrots, and onions; cilantro; salt; and black pepper; set aside. Next, heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Arrange tortillas in a single layer in the pan (you may need to do this in 2 batches) and cook until the tortillas are crisp, about 4-5 minutes per side. Serve the grilled tortillas with the ricotta spread.