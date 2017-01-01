Spaghetti With Ricotta and Pea Pesto

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup pasta and 2 tablespoons ricotta)
Joe Bastianich
March 2016

Joe Bastianich is a restaurateur, winemaker, author, and judge on Fox’s MasterChef.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound spaghetti
  • 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1/4 cup grated Grana Padano cheese
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 large garlic clove
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta
  • Fresh mint leaves, torn
  • 5 teaspoons toasted pine nuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 511
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 13.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 445mg
  • Calcium per serving 164mg

How to Make It

Cook spaghetti according to package directions until al dente. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine peas, 1/4 cup pine nuts, Grana Padano cheese, lemon juice, garlic clove, salt, and pepper until chunky. With processor running, add olive oil in a slow stream until smooth. Reserve. Drain spaghetti, but do not rinse. Toss pasta with reserved pesto. Divide pasta among 4 bowls and top each with 2 tablespoons part-skim ricotta, some torn fresh mint leaves, and 1 1/4 teaspoons toasted pine nuts.

