- Calories per serving 511
- Fat per serving 27g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 13.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 445mg
- Calcium per serving 164mg
Spaghetti With Ricotta and Pea Pesto
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Joe Bastianich is a restaurateur, winemaker, author, and judge on Fox’s MasterChef.
How to Make It
Cook spaghetti according to package directions until al dente. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine peas, 1/4 cup pine nuts, Grana Padano cheese, lemon juice, garlic clove, salt, and pepper until chunky. With processor running, add olive oil in a slow stream until smooth. Reserve. Drain spaghetti, but do not rinse. Toss pasta with reserved pesto. Divide pasta among 4 bowls and top each with 2 tablespoons part-skim ricotta, some torn fresh mint leaves, and 1 1/4 teaspoons toasted pine nuts.