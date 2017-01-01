Baked Ricotta With Roasted Garlic and Tomatoes

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup ricotta and tomato mixture plus 4 toasts)
John Mooney
March 2016

John Moony is the executive chef and co-owner of Bell Book & Candle restaurant in New York City.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 of a sourdough loaf
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 6 ounces part-skim ricotta
  • 2 medium tomatoes, cubed
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 318
  • Fat per serving 13.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 493mg
  • Calcium per serving 158mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°. Slice sourdough loaf into batons, brush with 2 teaspoons olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake 8-9 minutes. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small cast iron pan over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Add garlic to pan and cook until bubbling and fragrant, about one minute more. Place ricotta in the pan, transfer to oven, and bake until bubbly (9-10 minutes). Remove. Toss cubed tomatoes with crushed red pepper; spoon over ricotta. Sprinkle with basil leaves and serve with toasted bread.

