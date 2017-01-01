- Calories per serving 318
- Fat per serving 13.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 493mg
- Calcium per serving 158mg
Baked Ricotta With Roasted Garlic and Tomatoes
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
John Moony is the executive chef and co-owner of Bell Book & Candle restaurant in New York City.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Slice sourdough loaf into batons, brush with 2 teaspoons olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake 8-9 minutes. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small cast iron pan over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Add garlic to pan and cook until bubbling and fragrant, about one minute more. Place ricotta in the pan, transfer to oven, and bake until bubbly (9-10 minutes). Remove. Toss cubed tomatoes with crushed red pepper; spoon over ricotta. Sprinkle with basil leaves and serve with toasted bread.