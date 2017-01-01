Baked Ricotta With Roasted Garlic and Tomatoes

Preheat oven to 350°. Slice sourdough loaf into batons, brush with 2 teaspoons olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake 8-9 minutes. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small cast iron pan over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Add garlic to pan and cook until bubbling and fragrant, about one minute more. Place ricotta in the pan, transfer to oven, and bake until bubbly (9-10 minutes). Remove. Toss cubed tomatoes with crushed red pepper; spoon over ricotta. Sprinkle with basil leaves and serve with toasted bread.