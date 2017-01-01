- Calories per serving 148
- Fat per serving 0.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 484mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Spiced Pickled Apples
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Slice pickled apples and serve on a sandwich with goat cheese and lettuce for an upgraded lunch!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Prick apples in a few spots with a fork. In a medium saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt, ginger, allspice, peppercorns, and anise; bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Add apples; cover and simmer about 5 minutes or until a paring knife inserted in center of an apple meets slight resistance. Transfer apples and liquid to a bowl to cool completely.
Step 2
Transfer to a clean glass jar with lid and refrigerate at least 8 hours. Can be refrigerated up to 1 month.