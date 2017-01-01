Spiced Pickled Apples

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Total Time
13 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/2-1 pickled apple, depending on size)
Health.com
March 2016

Slice pickled apples and serve on a sandwich with goat cheese and lettuce for an upgraded lunch!

Ingredients

  • 2 cups apple-cider vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup peeled, sliced ginger
  • 1 teaspoon allspice berries
  • 1 teaspoon whole peppercorns
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 star anise
  • 1 pound lady apples (or halved medium-small apples, about 4)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 148
  • Fat per serving 0.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 484mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prick apples in a few spots with a fork. In a medium saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sugar, salt, ginger, allspice, peppercorns, and anise; bring to a boil and stir to dissolve sugar. Add apples; cover and simmer about 5 minutes or until a paring knife inserted in center of an apple meets slight resistance. Transfer apples and liquid to a bowl to cool completely.

Step 2

Transfer to a clean glass jar with lid and refrigerate at least 8 hours. Can be refrigerated up to 1 month.

