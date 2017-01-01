Baked Apple Fritters

How to Make It

Step 1 To make dough: Dissolve yeast in warm milk in a large bowl. Let stand 5 minutes or until foamy. Add 1 1/3 cups flour, sugar, honey, melted butter, salt, and egg to yeast mixture, stirring until smooth. Add additional 1 cup flour; stir until a soft dough forms.

Step 2 Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (10 minutes), or transfer to an electric mixer with a dough hook and mix 10 minutes on medium speed; add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands.

Step 3 Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 1/2 hours or until doubled in size. (Press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 4 To make filling: Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add apple; sauté 3 minutes. Add apple juice and cinnamon. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 3 minutes or until liquid is almost absorbed. Remove from heat; set aside to cool completely.

Step 5 To assemble: Punch dough down. Cover; let rest 5 minutes. Divide dough into 12 equal portions. Roll each into a 3-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Divide filling among dough rounds; gather dough over filling to form a ball, pinching seam to seal. Place fritter, seam side down, in a 12-cup muffin pan coated with cooking spray. Repeat procedure with remaining dough and filling. Cover and let rise 40 minutes or until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 400°.